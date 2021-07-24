Nottingham Forest and Barnsley were on totally different trajectories last season. Forest were heading downwards and the Tykes heading up the table.

Nottingham Forest disappointed across their 2020/21 Championship campaign, ending 17th in the table and nine points clear of the relegation places.

On the other hand, a Valerian Ismael-inspired Barnsley surge saw the South Yorkshire outfit march up the table. They ended the season 5th, exiting the Play-Off finals at the first stage.

Barnsley are much changed from the end of last season with Ismael and Alex Mowatt jumping ship to West Bromwich Albion. CEO Dane Murphy has also gone, trading Oakwell for the City Ground and Nottingham Forest.

In conversation with The Atheltic’s Paul Taylor, Murphy comments on his move to Forest. He gives an insight into the direction the club will be taking with transfer decisions.

Murphy and Forest’s transfer direction

Murphy came into English football on the back of a playing career with MSL sides D.C. United and NY Cosmos and a year-long spell in Germany with Osnabrück.

He then moved off the pitch and became a scout at NY Cosmos (2015-17) and then a short spell in a similar role with Real Salt Lake before becoming their technical director.

From there it was similar jobs with Loudoun United and D.C. United before moving to Barnsley as CEO in July 2019.

His experience of scouting, married with his experience as a technical director and CEO has given him an insight into transfers and their make-up.

Per Taylor’s article, Murphy gives a clear indication of the transfer direction Forest will be looking to take. He is at pains to stress that it will not be a one-size-fits-all approach.

Commenting on how clubs who only focus on data or scouting approaches get it wrong, Murphy states that Forest will take a blended approach to seeking out transfers.

Murphy says: “It is not just data-driven, it is an all-round thing. Like anything in life, your approach to recruitment needs to be balanced.”

Murphy then insists that Forest will use “the ‘eyes on’ approach” where real people such as scouts and analysts will look at a pool of players produced via the club’s data algorithm.

Talking of “finding marketplaces,” Murphy adds that the method will come together to find suitable players stressing that, “It starts with the data-driven model but it is not just about that.”

Thoughts?

Data in football has grown over the last few years and is a big thing at pretty much all the professional clubs.

Analytics has also exploded and forms a big part of how many clubs tend to frame their transfer business. Often seen as the ‘Moneyball method’, clubs tend to look for ‘value players’ in markets overlooked by the bigger clubs.

A great proponent of this approach is newly-promoted Premier League side Brentford whose analytics-driven model has led to huge success in bringing players in, developing them and selling them on for a high fee.

Nottingham Forest do need to bring players in, that is clear. It looks like Dane Murphy has a definite direction that their thinking will take. It will be interesting to see that thinking in practice and what players it brings to the club.