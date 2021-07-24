Scunthorpe United have completed the signing of ex-Huddersfield Town attacker Harry Bunn.

Scunthorpe United have decided to offer him a contract after his trial, as announced by their official club website.

Bunn, who is 28-years-old, has penned a one-year deal with the League Two side.

He is in contention to play for the Iron today as they take on Hull City in a friendly.

Read: Blackpool make bid for Huddersfield Town target

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox has said: “Harry has been really brave with the ball. You can tell he’s played at a higher level and has confidence in his ability. He works really hard for the team as well, which is what we want, and he’s also a great character.”

Bunn spent last season playing in the National League North with York City and will be pleased to be back in the Football League now.



He rose up through the youth ranks at Manchester City before loan spells away at Rochdale, Preston North End, Oldham Athletic, Crewe Alexandra and Sheffield United.

Huddersfield signed him on a permanent basis from City in January 2014 and he went on to become a regular for the Terriers.

Bunn spent three-and-a-half years with the Yorkshire side in the Championship and scored 17 goals in 95 games.



Read: Player released by Huddersfield Town finds new club

He hasn’t quite managed to live up to performances he had with Huddersfield since leaving them in 2017 and has since played for Bury, Southend United, Kilmarnock and York.

Thoughts?



Signing Bunn could turn out to be a shrewd move by Scunthorpe and he will give them more options going forward.