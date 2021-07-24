Barnsley have a decision to make on the future of Marcel Ritzmaier.

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp is currently undecided on what to do with him this summer, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Ritzmaier, who is 28-years-old, spent last season on loan in Austria with Rapid Wien.

They looked poised to sign him on a permanent basis before the Tykes’ change of manager.

Ritmaier still has a year left on his contract at Oakwell and his immediate future is currently hanging in the balance.

Schopp has said, as per the Barnsley Chronicle: “Marcel had, two years ago, a really good season in Austria. He did really, really good. It’s all about which formation we will choose, which is a discussion at the moment.”

“A player like him has to play and, if he does not play, he is not happy. He is an experienced player but I need to figure out if he can fit into our ideas.

“I need to figure out if he can give us much more than he gave us so far.”

Barnsley swooped to sign him in 2020 from Wolfsberger under ex-boss Gerhard Struber and he helped the Yorkshire club survive in his first season.

Prior to his move to England, the ex-Austria youth international had also had spells with the likes of PSV, Cambuur, NEC Nijmegen and Go Ahead Eagles.

Ritzmaier would give Barnsley more depth in midfield next term but it remains to be seen whether he would get much game time.

It will be interesting to see if Struber tries to sign him for New York Red Bulls with the MLS transfer window still open.