Charlton Athletic are in need of a few more signings before the start of the new season.

Charlton Athletic will be working hard behind the scenes to bring some more bodies through the door.

Two players Nigel Adkins could target played for his former club Hull City last season-

Hakeeb Adelakun

He has also played for another one of Adkins’ former clubs in Scunthorpe United.

Adelakun, who is 25-years-old, is currently a free agent after being released by Bristol City at the end of last season.

He spent the first-half of the past campaign on loan at Hull and scored three goals in 17 games for the Tigers before the Robins recalled him in January.

The winger would give Charlton some much needed depth out wide and bringing him in on a free is a no brainer.

Dan Crowley

The ex-Arsenal midfielder is also without a club at the moment and should be on Charlton’s radar.

Birmingham City decided to let him leave when his contract expired at the end of last month.

He spent the second-half of last term with Hull and played 23 times for Grant McCann’s side to help them win the League One title.

The Tigers are not re-signing him this summer which paves the way for some other clubs to swoop in.

Crowley, like Adelakun, is an option for the Addicks with the clock ticking towards the start of the new campaign.