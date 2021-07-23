Fulham have been a bit of a yo-yo side over the last couple of seasons. Relegated from the Premier League, promoted from the Championship and relegated again.

Fulham are looking to change that and Scott Parker has left the club to be replaced by Marco Silva.

As far as signings go, there have been none at Craven Cottage so far this transfer window.

However, Sun reporter Tom Barclay writes that this is about to change. The Cottagers are edging ever closer to an agreement with Liverpool over Harry Wilson.

24-year-old Wilson has been a victim of the ranks of superstars in front of him at Anfield.

His football education has been away from the Merseyside outfit with a series of successful loans out to clubs in the Championship.

So far in English football’s second-tier competition, Wilson has turned out for Cardiff City (37 games/seven goals/12 assists), Derby County (43 games/16 goals/four assists) and Hull City (13 games/seven goals/four assists).

This output is in addition to a successful season with Bournemouth (2019/20) in the Premier League where the young Welsh international scored seven goals.

Sun man Barclay says in his article that “a £10million deal with Liverpool is understood to be near completion.” Barclay goes on to add that Wilson will be leaving Anfield and is “set to find a permanent home at Craven Cottage.”

Thoughts?

£10million for Harry Wilson would be a steal and Fulham would be best to get a deal done at this price before Liverpool change their minds.

Wilson is a player who scores for whoever he plays for. All those goals mentioned above and that’s on top of the 60 appearances, 32 goals and 14 assists for Liverpool’s Under-23s.

Quite simply put, Harry Wilson is a gem that Liverpool will always struggle to fit in their star-studded crown. However, passing him on to Fulham would see the Cottagers give the Wrexham-born forward a forever home after extensive time on the road.