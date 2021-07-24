Reading started last season like a house on fire. Seven wins in their first eight games and it looked like the title would be sewn up by Christmas.

Reading then fell away, dropped points and ended up being a victim of their inconsistency. They missed the play-offs – ending the season seven points shy in 7th place.

Reading are now looking under Veljko Paunovic who has yet to make any signings for the first team. It is a first-team that has seen the likes of Michael Olise and Omar Richards leave this summer.

However (tweet – below), there is some good news for Royals fans courtesy of Berkshire Live reporter Jonathan Low on Twitter:

New three year deal agreed for #readingfc goalkeeper Jokull Andresson. The 19y/o has also completed a season long loan move to League One side Morecambe — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) July 23, 2021

Four-cap, Under-19 international Andresson has been at the Madejski since signing for Reading’s Under-18s in November 2017 from Icelandic side Afturelding.

It is a return to Morecambe for the young Icelandic stopper after he featured in two games for the Shrimps last season – keeping clean sheets in both.

It was also a season where he spent time out at Exeter City. His time at Exeter saw him make 32 appearances for The Grecians, conceding 31 goals and keeping an impressive 11 clean sheets.

Thoughts?

31 League Two appearances for young stopper Andresson and 12 clean sheets indicate he is a youngster of some worth.

Exeter City saw that worth on an extended basis with 10 clean sheets in the league. That marks him out as a safe pair of hands – that is what Morecambe will be hoping for.

Taking him on loan means that he will get a taste of League One action if the Shrimps decide to blood him over veteran Kyle Letheren. That might be a big ask, given the difficulty of the task ahead of them.

It is still a good move by Stephen Robinson and Morecambe and one that Jokull Andresson should experience from.