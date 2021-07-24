Wigan Athletic had a rough season last season. They battled against administration to preserve their League One status by the skin of their teeth.

Wigan Athletic have since escaped the uncertainty of administration and are now plotting to do more than survive in League One.

The Latics have brought in a number of free transfers to the DW Stadium – chief amongst these are Charlie Wyke (Sunderland) and Gwion Edwards (Ipswich Town).

Now they are in for another in St Mirren attacking midfielder Jamie McGrath. However, Wigan Today report that they will need to up their game to land him.

Per an article by Paul Kendrick, St Mirren boss, Jim Goodwin, admits that the Lancashire side has put in a £300,000 bid for McGrath.

This lowball offer was rejected by The Buddies meaning that Leam Richardson and Wigan Athletic will need to bid again.

On the manner of their valuation of McGrath, St Mirren boss Goodwin says that the club aren’t asking the earth for McGrath.

Speaking on this, Goodwin said:

“We are not putting a valuation of £1million on Jamie, we are quite realistic about the situation, but at the same time we will not be shafted by anybody.“

McGrath started out his football career in his native Ireland with Dublin-based St. Patricks Athletic. He moved first to Dundalk in mid-January 2017 and then to St Mirren in early January 2020.

McGrath exploded into action last season for St Mirren. Across all competitions, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 46 games.

That level of output is certain to draw attention and that attention is coming from Wigan Athletic.

Thoughts?

Leam Richardson and Wigan Athletic certainly are not hanging around this transfer window. Already the Latics have brought in an astonishing eight players on free transfers.

The main goal threat would obviously come from ex-Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke who was prolific for the Black Cats last season. However, Jamie McGrath’s 17 Scottish goals would add to that threat.

The bonus for Wigan is that they know the ballpark that they are operating in fee-wise. Obviously, the start of their bargaining is £300,000+ but the ceiling is not £1million – this coming from St Mirren boss Goodwin.

St Mirren are not going to sell on the cheap, but they aren’t asking the earth for McGrath either. Wigan paying a fee would break their free transfer streak but they’d be getting a player in the goals.