Reading striker George Puscas has turned down a loan move to Turkey, it has been reported.

Berkshire Live revealed on Friday evening that the Reading forward was given the chance to join Super Lig side Kasimpasa on loan.

However, the Romanian forward has decided to turn down the move.

Puscas saw his 2020/21 campaign disrupted by injury, limiting him to only 21 Championship outings. Overall, he appeared 22 times for Veljko Paunovic’s side, with Lucas Joao’s form keeping him out of the starting 11 for the vast majority of the campaign.

Since signing from Inter Milan in 2019, Puscas hasn’t quite had the impact it was hoped he’d have.

Across all competitions, the 25-year-old has featured 64 times for the Royals. In the process, he has chipped in with 18 goals and four assists, featuring out on the wing as well as in his favoured role at centre-forward.

Ahead of the new season, it remains unknown as to whether or not Paunovic sees Puscas playing a bigger role than he did last campaign. However, after a disjointed pre-season which has seen Reading placed under a transfer embargo and Puscas play in no pre-season games, it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.

Thoughts?

Puscas has shown flashes of promise in his time with the Royals. However, if Lucas Joao keeps up the form he showed last season, he will likely be keeping Puscas out of the side once again.

Whether or not fresh loan bids come in for the Romanian, it awaits to be seen.