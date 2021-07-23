Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw has completed a move to League Two rivals Bristol Rovers, it has been confirmed.

It was reported earlier this week that James Belshaw had linked up with Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.

The Gas have been in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer as they look to prove cover and competition for Anssi Jaakkola. Belshaw has been training with the club ahead of the new season and a potential agreement and now, a move has been confirmed.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper made a good impression during his time on trial and now, he has signed permanently.

As announced on Bristol Rovers’ official website, Belshaw has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with his new club.

The deal will keep him with the club until the summer of 2023.

As a promotion-winner during his time with Harrogate, Barton will be hoping his new signing’s experience of winning titles can have an impact on his squad as they look to make an immediate return to League One.

Belshaw has spent the last four years with the Sulphurites. In the process, he made 126 appearances, keeping 38 clean sheets.

Thoughts?

Having sealed a move to Bristol Rovers, Belshaw will be hoping to have a positive impact with his new club.

The move is a win-win for the League Two side. Belshaw comes in to hopefully bring the best out of Jaakkola and help him develop further, but if not, the new signing will be there to come into the starting 11 if called upon.