Sunderland have made a fourth bid for Exeter City right-back Josh Key, it has been reported.

Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 15:40, 23.077.21) stated that the Black Cats have lodged a fourth bid for the Exeter City prodigy.

Sunderland are in the market for reinforcements at right-back this summer. Luke O’Nien has featured there largely, also filling in at centre-back, but calls are growing for him to be played in midfield.

It seems Josh Key has been identified as the man to take the spot at right-back, but the League One side are facing a fight for his signature.

Sky Sports states that Exeter have already rejected three offers from Sunderland for Key.

The latest bid to come in is said to be a fee of £1m upfront. However, further add-ons are included in the offer to try and tempt the St. James’ Park outfit into letting Key depart this summer.

The 21-year-old successfully broke into the Grecians’ starting 11 last season, becoming the latest academy talent to do so. Across all competitions, Key featured 48 times, chipping in with two goals and five assists in the process.

With Sunderland determined to secure a deal but Exeter looking to keep the youngster, it will be interesting to see how the battle pans out.

Thoughts?

With Nottingham Forest’s Jordan Gabriel also being linked, Johnson looks to be prioritising the signing of a new right-back, and rightly so.

Key would be a wise acquisition as a player with a promising future ahead of him and a campaign of EFL football under his belt. After impressing in League Two, it will be interesting to see how he fares in the third-tier should Sunderland manage to reach an agreement.