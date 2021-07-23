Cheltenham Town will not be signing Fulham attacker Timmy Abraham after a trial stint with the League One side.

Ahead of the new campaign, Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has been casting his eye over some potential new additions, one being Fulham striker Timmy Abraham.

The 20-year-old, younger brother of Chelsea striker Tammy, has been on trial with the Robins ahead of a potential loan move.

During his time with the League One new boys, Abraham netted twice in a 2-1 win over Kidderminster Harriers. He played in three games for Cheltenham overall and now, it seems Duff has made up his mind regarding a potential move for the young forward.

As per a report from Gloucestershire Live, Cheltenham will not be bringing in Abraham this summer.

The forward will now return to parent club Fulham, where he will be waiting to discover his transfer fate ahead of the new season.

Abraham has spent three stints away from Craven Cottage in recent years. He has spent time in the Football League with Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle, also enduring a stint in Scotland with Raith Rovers.

Now, with the start of the new season nearing, it will be interesting to see how the London-born forward’s situation pans out.

Thoughts?

Despite netting twice against Kidderminster, Abraham doesn’t have the best goalscoring record.

He failed to score in any of his three loan spells away but managed 12 goals in 46 outings with Fulham’s U18s.

Duff seemingly thinks there are better options in the market, so it will be interesting to see how their striker hunt pans out over the coming weeks.