Hull City didn’t take much time out of the Sky Bet Championship after their 2019/20 relegation. They bounced back last season as League One champions.

Hull City kept faith in Grant McCann and that show of faith has paid off. McCann has started his restructure bringing in the likes of George Moncur (Luton Town) and Nathan Baxter (Chelsea U-23s – loan) joining the Tigers.

The East Yorkshire side will be gearing up for the start of their campaign back in English football’s second tier. That starts on August 7th with a trip to Deepdale to face Preston.

Before taking to the pitch against the Lilywhites, McCann’s side will have to navigate the rest of pre-season. That continues tomorrow with a brace of friendly fixtures against Mansfield and Scunthorpe.

Hull City are gearing up to the new season and preparing for these friendlies but he will still need to juggle his squad. This is due to the absences that he will need to account for.

Not featuring against either the Stags or The Iron are George Honeyman, Callum Elder, Mallik Wilks and Harvey Cartwright.

Young ‘keeper Cartwright is part-way through his mandated period of self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

First-team regulars Elder (thigh) and Wilks (hamstring) will also not be in contention as will midfielder Honeyman who is recuperating from an ankle operation.

One player who will feature against Scunthorpe is former Tiger Tom Huddlestone who has been training with the Tigers since his release by Derby County last June.

Thoughts?

Hull City stormed to the title last season in League One. This season will be a much tougher proposition. Grant McCann will know that.

Getting things right will be a priority for the Hull City head coach and obviously, the games against Mansfield Town and Scunthorpe United will help that.

It could also be a positive that Tom Huddlestone is being looked at. He might have been out of the game a while but the 34-year-old former Tiger has vital experience.