QPR midfielder Sam Field has been dealt a serious injury blow, with a knee injury set to keep him out for three to four months.

It emerged earlier this week that QPR’s summer signing Sam Field had suffered a knee injury in training.

Following the injury, the former West Brom man has undergone scans to diagnose the injury and confirm how severe it is. Now, the Rs fears have been confirmed.

The Championship side announced on Friday afternoon that Field has suffered a medial ligament injury.

Field’s injury will require surgery before he can begin his recovery and he could be out of action for as long as three to four months, keeping him out for the early months of the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

The news will come as a huge blow to Field, who only joined the club earlier this summer.

The 22-year-old is embarking on the latest chapter of his career after leaving West Brom, linking up with Rangers after a successful loan stint last season. However, he will now face a wait to make his first appearance as a permanent QPR player.

Not only is this a cruel blow to Field, who has struggled with injury problems previously, but it will be a blow to Mark Warburton as he prepares his squad for the new season.

Stefan Johansen looks set to join permanently, so that will soften the news of Field’s injury. However, the club will be determined to get Field back fit in good time to get him involved in what looks as though it could be a promising campaign for the Rs.