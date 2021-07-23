Gillingham are said to be in negotiations over a loan deal for Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips.

Reports emerged from Football Insider on Friday stating the Gills are eyeing up a loan swoop for the young midfielder.

Watford are looking to send Phillips out on loan ahead of the 2021/22 campaign as they look to give him the chance to pick up first-team experience away from Vicarage Road.

The 20-year-old played five times for the Hornets last season but after their promotion to the Premier League, Phillips’ first-team chances are likely to be much more limited, hence why a loan move is on the cards.

With talks underway and a loan departure on the cards for Phillips, it will be interesting to see if Steve Evans’ side can secure a deal.

Should he complete a move to the Priestfield Stadium, the midfielder would become Gillingham’s seventh signing of the summer.

So far, Evans has bolstered his midfield ranks with the additions of Ben Reeves and Olly Lee.

Thoughts?

A loan move away from Watford is a wise move for Phillips as he looks to break into senior football.

The Trinidad and Tobago international looks to be a promising talent for the future, so it will be interesting to see if he can make a good impression with Gillingham should a move go through.

Phillips cuts a composed figure in midfield and after establishing himself as a standout for Watford’s youth sides, he will be looking to impress in his next challenge.