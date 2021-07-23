Hull City favourite Tom Huddlestone is back training with the club.

Hull City have announced on their official club website that the former England international is back in East Yorkshire for now.

Huddlestone, who is 34-years-old, will play for the Tigers against Scunthorpe United in a pre-season friendly tomorrow.

He has been a free agent since parting company with Derby County last summer and has since been weighing up his options.

The midfielder appears to be back with Hull to build up his fitness but also to cover for the injured George Honeyman.

Huddlestone played for the Tigers from 2013 to 2017 and racked up 161 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He was a popular player among their fans and played a key role in Hull’s journey to the FA Cup final in his first season at the club.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man also helped the Yorkshire outfit win promotion to the Premier League in 2016 under Steve Bruce.

Thoughts?

It depends how fit is he but Hull bringing Huddlestone back to the club on a permanent basis would really get their fans excited.

Grant McCann’s side could do with a few more signings over the next couple of weeks to prepare for the new Championship season.

Their transfer embargo means they can’t pay transfer fees so they can only bring in loans or free agents.

Huddlestone is a vastly experienced player and it will be interesting to see what develops with this one.