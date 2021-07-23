Carlisle United have signed striker Manasse Mampala following his departure from QPR.

Carlisle United have decided to offer the youngster a contract after he impressed on trial, as announced by their official club website.

Mampala, who is 21-years-old, was released by QPR at the end of last season.

He has now been offered a one-year deal by the Cumbrians and will be looking forward to the upcoming League Two season.

Their boss Chris Beech has said: “He’s very much a work in progress, but if he listens and learns he’ll be an exciting player.

“He’s already had the introduction into the staff offices, we’ve been pulling him in and shown him clips of what we want him doing and how we feel he should be adapting to us.”

Mampala was born in DR Congo but moved to England as a youngster.

He linked up with the academy at Everton at Under-16 level and later moved on up into their Under-23s side.

However, he was released by the Toffees last year and subsequently linked with QPR.

The forward spent the past 12 months on the books of the Championship side but was shown the door when his contract expired at the end of last month.

Mampala found himself as a free agent again but has now signed for Carlisle.

Thoughts?

This signing is a bit of a gamble by the Cumbrians but he will give them more competition and depth in attacking areas.