Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for an untimely return to League One and have today released their new home and away kits.

The club’s kits are manufactured from Macron as opposed to Elev8 this time round and have divided opinion among the Owls fans base – especially the away kit.

Darren Moore’s side will don a pink and black strip on the road next season.

Kit launches are a huge part of every club’s pre-season. So often they can split opinion and that’s definitely the case for Sheffield Wednesday this summer – see what these Owls fans had to say on Twitter about today’s launch:

It'll do for me, nice to see positive change in home kit unlike last year. Away kit looks decent, but think I'll waive judgement until actually see it. — RichieRich61. Formerly RichieHustles61 (@Rich61Richie) July 23, 2021

Best kits that we've had for years, keep without a sponsor and we'll sell thousands of each. That away shirt is unreal — Paul Smedley (@pogzy31) July 23, 2021

I mean it’s blue and white and has an owl on it so it’ll d — Ben Malam (@malam_ben) July 23, 2021

Very nice. Bit different and I like it. Would be better if it had the old owl on it but still good. pic.twitter.com/D6wZe33Yif — J11111AY (@AyJ11111) July 23, 2021

Away one is horrible and the home shirt doesn't have stripes on the sleeves or the back. Poor show. — James Bagshaw (@james_bagshaw) July 23, 2021

Always black shorts ✅

Blue & white stripes nice and bright look ✅

Anything beats dull dishwater away shirt last season ✅

Pink will be a little Marmite but feel it'll sell big ✅@MacronSports ✅ — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) July 23, 2021

Great decision from the Club 🤦🏻‍♂️ I mean I can’t imagine us getting any abuse from the from the other sides in the County for wearing a pink. It’s not like we didn’t all give the Blunts abuse for wearing similar a few seasons ago 🤷🏻‍♂️ — ブラジルの™ (𝚆𝚒𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚜) (@Withers4Real) July 23, 2021