Sheffield Wednesday are gearing up for an untimely return to League One and have today released their new home and away kits.

The club’s kits are manufactured from Macron as opposed to Elev8 this time round and have divided opinion among the Owls fans base – especially the away kit.

Darren Moore’s side will don a pink and black strip on the road next season.

Kit launches are a huge part of every club’s pre-season. So often they can split opinion and that’s definitely the case for Sheffield Wednesday this summer – see what these Owls fans had to say on Twitter about today’s launch: