Derby County have “no intention” of selling Lee Buchanan this summer, amid interest from rivals Nottingham Forest.

Reports emerged on Thursday night claiming Nottingham Forest are holding surprise interest in Derby County prodigy Lee Buchanan.

Fresh claims then emerged earlier today (Friday) stating Forest had come in with a bid for the promising left-back, only for the Rams to knock it back.

Now, it has been reported by Derby Telegraph that the Championship side have no intention of selling Buchanan this summer.

The report states that Forest’s offer for the 20-year-old is short of Derby’s valuation of the academy graduate. Only a bid that is too good to turn down would be accepted, and only top-tier clubs would be able to afford that fee, it is said.

With the Rams’ stance emerging, it would be surprising to see Forest’s interest in Buchanan develop much further.

The Mansfield-born youngster is seen as one of the top young talents at Pride Park. He made his breakthrough into the senior side last season, playing 37 times across all competitions.

Along the way, he chipped in with three assists and helped keep nine clean sheets.

Derby have offloaded some of their top young talents in previous seasons. The likes of Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe both moved onto the Premier League, while Louis Sibley and Max Bird have been previously linked with moves away.

The Rams can’t be blamed for placing a hefty price tag on Buchanan. The left-back is a promising talent for the future and Rooney will be hoping to keep him on board and reluctant to let him leave, especially to Nottingham Forest.