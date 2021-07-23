Coventry City are set to sign Ian Maatsen on loan from Chelsea.

Coventry City will bring in the left-back on a season-long loan deal next week, as per a report by The Athletic.

Maatsen, who is 19-years-old, spent last term with Charlton Athletic in League One.

Nigel Adkins’ side were interested in bringing him back to the Valley for another spell next season.

However, they are poised to lose out to Coventry with Chelsea keen for him to play Championship football.

Maatsen rocked up at Charlton last October as a bit of an unknown quantity but ended up playing 35 times for the Addicks to get some valuable experience under his belt.

The Holland youth international had spells in the academies at Feyenoord, Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax before moving to England to join Chelsea in 2018.

He has been a regular for the Premier League side at youth levels over the past few years and has also made one appearance for their first-team.

A loan move to Coventry in the Championship will be a good experience for Maatsen and a chance to build on the work he did with Charlton last season.

It will be interesting to see how he gets on with the Sky Blues.

The Addicks will have to look elsewhere for another left-back to compete with Ben Purrington for the new campaign.