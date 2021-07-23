Wrexham have completed the surprise signing of Paul Mullin following his departure from Cambridge United.

Wrexham have handed a three-year contract to the in-demand striker, as announced by their official club website.

Mullin, who is 26-years-old, scored 34 goals in all competitions to fire Cambridge to promotion to League One last season.

He has been linked with various Football League clubs this summer with Charlton Athletic said to be lining up an offer, as per a report by Football Insider.

The same publication also suggested Championship duo Middlesbrough and Preston North End were interested as well earlier this summer.

However, Mullin has now dropped into the National League in one of the most surprising moves of this transfer window.

His contract at Cambridge ran down at the end of last month and he decided against staying there in the third tier.

Mullin only joined the U’s last summer having previously played for the likes of Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers.

He has said: “I’m made up, it’s been a long summer for me and now I can look forward to the season ahead, and I’m excited to get going at Wrexham.

“The ambition of the Club attracted me here. Rob McElhenney gave me a call a couple of nights ago – at that time, I wasn’t too sure about making the move – but once he outlined the plans for the Club, and the plans for me in the future, it was something I really wanted to be a part of and something that just excited me that much that I had to come.”

This has come out of absolutely nowhere. Many though Mullin could be on his way to the Championship after his prolific season with Cambridge.

Wrexham have landed themselves an absolute gem of a signing.