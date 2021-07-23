QPR are set to finalise a deal for Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen, it has been reported.

QPR have been heavily linked with a permanent reunion with midfielder Stefan Johansen since his loan stint with the Rs.

The Norwegian starred in his stint at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the second half of last season. Fans have been calling for his return since the end of his loan, and understandably so.

Now, it seems a return is on the brink of completion, with West London Sport stating a deal is close.

The report states Johansen will cost Rangers only £600,000. The shrewd fee is likely down to the fact his contract expires next summer, but it will be a thoroughly impressive acquisition should a move go through.

In his loan stint with Mark Warburton’s side, the 30-year-old featured 21 times across all competitions. In the process, he managed to net three goals and provided two assists.

Thoughts?

Bringing in Johansen for only £600,000 will be a seriously impressive deal for QPR should the move go through as planned.

The Rs have already enjoyed a successful window and it seems set to continue with the Fulham man’s return.

Johansen brings bags of experience to Warburton’s ranks and a wealth of technical ability. If he can perform as well as he did in his temporary spell with the club, he could play a pivotal role in what could be a big season at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.