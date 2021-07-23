Burton Albion have agreed a deal to sign free agent attacker Aaron Amadi-Holloway, it has been claimed.

Football League World has stated the Welsh attacker is set for a return to the EFL with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion side.

Amadi-Holloway has spent the last two years plying his trade abroad.

The 28-year-old moved to Australia to link up with Brisbane Road in 2019, joining after his departure from League Two outfit Oldham Athletic. After a year with the A-League outfit, Amadi-Holloway then switched to India, where he signed for Robbie Fowler’s SC East Bengal.

The Cardiff-born attacker is available for nothing after his contract with the Indian club came to an end.

In his time with East Bengal, Amadi-Holloway featured 13 times. Along the way, he chipped in with two goals, with most of his outings coming as a substitute.

The former Bristol City academy player has a good amount of experience at EFL level. He has notched up almost 100 appearances in League One and has played 56 times in League Two, chipping in with 12 goals and 14 assists across both divisions.

Along the way, he has spent time on the books with Shrewsbury Town, Oldham Athletic, Fleetwood Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Newport County.

Thoughts?

While Amadi-Holloway doesn’t have the most eye-catching goalscoring record, the forward will bring a good amount of EFL experience to Hasselbaink’s ranks.

The striker is a physical presence up top and will provide good cover and competition to Louis Moult, Kane Hemmings and Josh Parker should a deal go through.