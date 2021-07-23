Peterborough United are not interested in signing Luton Town defender Gabriel Osho, Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed.

None. We are very strong in this area of the squad pal. https://t.co/VWbIVeQMuY — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) July 23, 2021

On Friday morning, reports emerged from Football League World stating Peterborough United were among the sides eyeing up a move for Luton Town defender Gabriel Osho.

Posh’s Championship rivals Derby County and Huddersfield Town were also said keen, along with League One pair Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

However, the second-tier new boys’ stance has now been confirmed by chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony.

As seen in the tweet at the top of the page, MacAnthony has said there is no truth in the rumours linking the club with a move for Osho.

The former Reading youngster could be on the move this summer. It emerged in June that incomings at Kenilworth Road could see the 22-year-old made available for transfer.

Nathan Jones has a good amount of options available to him in defence. With plenty of time remaining in the window, we could yet see Osho depart. However, with MacAnthony confirming Posh’s stance, it seems as though he won’t be heading to London Road.

Thoughts?

Darren Ferguson already has solid options available at the heart of defence, so it would’ve been a surprise to see Peterborough United bring in another centre-back.

Captain Mark Beevers and centre-back partner Frankie Kent were crucial as Posh won promotion to the Championship. Not only that, but new signing Josh Knight is another solid option at the back.

Highly-rated youngster Ronnie Edwards is set to be in Ferguson’s plans as well, while right-back Nathan Thompson can also operate at centre-back.