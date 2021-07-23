Nottingham Forest have been linked with a surprise move for Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan.

Buchanan, 20, has been linked with a shock move from Derby County to their East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported last night that Forest were lining up a bid for the young left-back and the news has obviously sparked a strong reaction from both sets of fans.

For the Rams, they remain in a perilous financial position and with the skeleton of a squad going into the new 2021/22 season.

They’ll obviously be attracted to any kind of transfer fee coming in this summer but they risk losing one of their best players in Buchanan, and to their bitter rivals Forest.

The Englishman featured 35 times in the Championship for Wayne Rooney’s side last time round.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about the rumours:

Let’s be real do you really think Rooney will let bryne and Buchanan go He’s said that the players he wants to stay are staying. #dcfc #dcfcfans — kyle rigley (@riggokyle546) July 23, 2021

Can’t wait for Buchanan not to go to forest and him score the winner vs them in the 90th minute #dcfc — Jack Austin (@jacka2004dcfc) July 23, 2021

If we sell Byrne and buchanan I feel we will go down. From the looks of it our wing backs will be crucial and we can't rely on forsyth to do so and although we have some good youngsters at rb Byrne is one of the best in the league and would be a huge mistake to sell him.#dcfc — L (@LLJM__) July 23, 2021

Lee Buchanan’s agent playing a blinder here lol #dcfc #nffc — Rangus (@Riich84729710) July 23, 2021

Genuinely can’t hack seeing Forsyth at left back all season if Buchanan is leaving! #dcfc — Tyler🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@South12Stander) July 23, 2021

If Buchanan has any ambition, then going to Forest would not be the right option. Likely they'll do better than us this season granted, but going to another Championship club isn't progress #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) July 23, 2021