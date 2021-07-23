Nottingham Forest have been linked with a surprise move for Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan.

Buchanan, 20, has been linked with a shock move from Derby County to their East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported last night that Forest were lining up a bid for the young left-back and the news has obviously sparked a strong reaction from both sets of fans.

For the Rams, they remain in a perilous financial position and with the skeleton of a squad going into the new 2021/22 season.

They’ll obviously be attracted to any kind of transfer fee coming in this summer but they risk losing one of their best players in Buchanan, and to their bitter rivals Forest.

The Englishman featured 35 times in the Championship for Wayne Rooney’s side last time round.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about the rumours: