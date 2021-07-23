Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill has ruled out a move for Stoke City forward Sam Vokes, in an interview with The Shropshire Star.

Shrewsbury are in the market to sign a striker this summer and had identified Sam Vokes as a potential acquisition. The League One side were looking at the possibility of a loan deal.

Stoke have given the ‘green light’ for the 31-year-old to leave the Bet 365 Stadium this window. But Shrewsbury do face competition from Bristol City and Coventry City in the division above, as well as fellow third tier side Sunderland.

Vokes only signed for Stoke in 2019 and signed a three-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee. He has gone on to make 86 appearances for the Potters since making the switch from Burnley. During that time he has scored 11 goals and registered three assists.

When asked if he could speak on Shrewsbury’s interest in Vokes, manager Cotterill replied: “No I can’t.”

He went on to reveal that he believes the player is unlikely to sign for the Shrews this summer.

“I know Sam,” he said, “but I think Sam will be going somewhere else.”

Whether a move to one of the other linked clubs materialises remains to be seen. Vokes presumably would prefer to continue playing at the highest level he can and so would prioritise a move to Bristol City or Coventry over dropping down to play for Sunderland.

Stoke would prefer for the 64-time Wales international to leave on a temporary basis. They would not be looking to sell the player, who is valued at £1.5 million, according to Transfermarkt.