Burnley midfielder Josh Benson is ‘thought’ to be a target for Barnsley but no deal is close yet.

Barnsley are keen to bring in a central midfielder before the start of the season and have identified the Premier League man as a potential addition, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Benson, who is 21-years-old, is a wanted man in the Championship right now.

The likes of Luton Town, Millwall and Birmingham City have also been credited with an interest in a recent report by The Athletic.

He may fancy his chances of a move to the second tier to get more opportunities.

He may fancy his chances of a move to the second tier to get more opportunities.

Benson spent time in the academy at Arsenal before moving to Burnley in 2018.

He has since been a regular for the Clarets at youth levels and has made 12 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

The Essex-born midfielder has also spent time away on loan at Grimsby Town in League Two to gain experience.

He still has a few years left on his contract Turf Moor but is now on Barnsley’s radar, as well as the likes of Luton, Millwall and Birmingham.

Thoughts?

Barnsley need more bodies in their squad and Benson fits their recent transfer policy.

It will be interesting to see if they make a move for him soon.