Sheffield United have ‘made an enquiry’ for Liverpool defender Ben Davies, reports Football Insider.

Davies, 25, was a target of Sheffield United’s whilst at Preston North End.

He sealed a surprise move to Liverpool in January of this year but hasn’t played a single minute for Jurgen Klopp’s side as of yet, and now looks likely to be on the move this summer.

The Blades were reported to have reignited their interest in the Englishman earlier this month but now Football Insider reports that they’ve made an official enquiry for Davies, with Liverpool ‘believed to be’ open to offers.

Davies is a product of the Preston North End youth academy. He made his league debut for the Lilywhites back in the 2012/13 season but would go on to spend the next few years out on loan, turning out for all of York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town.

But Davies would break into the Preston starting line-up in the 2017/18 campaign and would go on to become a key player for the club, featuring 19 times in the league last season before his move to Anfield.

Thoughts?

Its’s been really disappointing to see Davies not get his chance at Liverpool but he could yet have another exciting move around the corner in Sheffield United.

The Blades will be eyeing promotion next season and need some quality Championship names through the door, and Davies is just that.

He’s a commanding centre-back with an eye for a pass and after sitting on the peripheries at Liverpool since the start of the year, he should be raring to get going on the pitch once again.