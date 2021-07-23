Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks on a three-year deal.

Middlesbrough had missed out on Luton Town man Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and so turned their attention to Crooks. The Rotherham United midfielder impressed in the second tier last season and the Millers’ relegation meant he wanted another opportunity in the Championship. Neil Warnock’s side have now given him that chance.

Recent reports state that the figure is believed to be seven figures although nothing official has been revealed by the club.

Crooks has joined up with his new Middlesbrough teammates for pre-season in Cornwall. He is expected to make his first appearance in a Boro shirt when the Teessiders face off against Plymouth Argyle on Friday.

He is a versatile midfielder and this versatility will certainly stand him in good stead for the upcoming campaign. In the centre of the pitch Middlesbrough have plenty of options with the likes of Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, and Lewis Wing. Whilst there is also the imminent arrival of Argentinian Martin Payero to contend with.

Upon signing, Warnock gave an interview to the club’s official website, expressing his satisfaction at getting the deal over the line. He also referenced the player’s adaptability and he expects him to have a good career at the Riverside.

“I’m delighted to have got him, I’ve always liked Matthew, for many years,” he said.

“He can play in different positions, and he’s a wholehearted player that I think the fans will take to.

“I’m sure he’ll have a good few years at Middlesbrough.”

Crooks joins new signings Joe Lumley, Lee Peltier, Sammy Ameobi, and Uche Ikpeazu as new signings. Middlesbrough have already began to revamp the squad this summer and will look to mount a promotion charge next season.