Arsenal have been told to ‘up their bid’ for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale to £32million, reports The Times.

Arsenal have been linked with the Sheffield United and England goalkeeper since the Blades relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

A report from talkSPORT this week has claimed that the Gunners were readying a £30million bid for the 23-year-old but now a contrasting report form The Times says that Arsenal will need to up that to £32million.

Ramsdale only joined Sheffield United from Bournemouth last summer. It cost the Blades around £18.5million and Ramsdale would go on to feature in all 38 of his side’s Premier League outings last season.

Now though, it looks like Ramsdale could be returning to the Premier League and Sheffield United could soon be on the receiving end of a staggering £32million windfall.

Thoughts?

Sheffield United are playing a very risky game here – getting £30million for Ramsdale is a good offer as it is and asking for an extra £2million is pushing the boat somewhat.

They risk Arsenal getting frustrated and losing interest and with them having been linked with a much cheaper alternative in West Brom’s Sam Johnstone, Ramsdale isn’t the be-all and end-all for the Gunners.

But should the Blades pull it off and sell Ramsdale for £32million then it’d be some of the best business of the window and Slavisa Jokanovic could yet use that before the start of the season to replace Ramsdale and better his squad.