Nottingham Forest have put in a bid for Derby County’s Lee Buchanan, claims The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Buchanan, 20, has become a surprise target of Nottingham Forest.

Chris Hughton’s side are hoping to prise the young full-back from their Midland rivals Derby County and Nixon says that the Reds have now put in a bid, but the offer is ‘too low’:

Forest initial bid in but too low … https://t.co/RIxk6Stwwn — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 23, 2021

Buchanan, 20, featured 35 times in the Championship last season.

The left-back solidified his place in the Rams’ starting line up and has since been linked with a move away, with Arsenal having been loosely linked earlier in the summer.

But Forest have become surprise candidates to land the Englishman this summer and the wheels are already rolling, with Forest having placed their initial offer on the table.

Thoughts?

The links are obviously surprising and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Buchanan proved himself to not only be one of Derby County’s best youngsters last season but one of the best in the Championship, with those earlier links to Arsenal proving just how much potential he has.

He’s dynamic, compliments the modern game well and has the defensive ability to back up the rest of his game which a lot of contemporary full-backs lack.

Whether the Rams will hold out for a larger fee given their financial predicament is the real question here. Buchanan would command a decent transfer fee and they might up that if Forest are serious about a purchase, or they might yet accept a lower offer to get some money in the bank.

An interesting and surprising rumour and one that both sets of fans will pay close attention to.