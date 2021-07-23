Swansea City are ‘set’ to appoint their no.1 managerial target, QPR’s assistant manager John Eustace, reports West London Sport.

Eustace, 41, is ‘set to take over’ at Swansea City after the Welsh club parted ways with Steve Cooper earlier this week.

The Englishman has been assistant manager at QPR for the past three years, coming in during the Steve McLaren era and staying on to assist Mark Warburton.

Eustace was previously linked with the Doncaster Rovers job earlier in the summer and last year turned down the opportunity to talk to Blackpool about their vacancy before Neil Critchley came in.

Meanwhile, West London Sport also report that Warburton is ‘likely’ to sign a new contract before the start of the new Championship season.