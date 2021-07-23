Oldham Athletic have taken goalkeeper Danny Rogers on trial following his departure from Kilmarnock.

Oldham Athletic are casting an eye over the ex-Republic of Ireland youth international, as per the Daily Record.

Rogers, who is 27-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Kilmarnock at the end of last season.

The Latics are in the hunt for another goalkeeper for the new campaign and will take a look at him.

Rogers was born in New York but moved to Ireland as a youngster.

He started his senior career in Scotland at Aberdeen and spent eight years on the books with the Dons.

The ‘keeper went on to make three appearances for their first-team as well as having loan spells away at Airdrie, Dumbarton, Falkirk, St Mirren and Greenock Morton.

Rogers left Aberdeen on a permanent basis last year and was subsequently snapped up by Kilmarnock.

He played 26 times in all competitions last season as Killie were relegated to the Scottish Championship.

Oldham now have him on trial and it will be interesting to see if they offer him a deal.

Thoughts?

New signing Jayson Leutwiler needs some competition between the sticks for next season and Rogers is an option on a free transfer.

The Latics will be eager to bring in a few more signings before the start of the new League Two season.