Norwich City have won the race to sign highly-rated midfielder Liam Gibbs from Ipswich Town.

Norwich City have handed a five-year deal to the youngster, as announced by their official club website.

Gibbs, who is 18-years-old, saw his contract at Ipswich expire at the end of last month.

He was linked with some Premier League big guns such as Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leeds United this summer, as per the Suffolk News, but has stayed more closer to home with a transfer to Norwich.

Gibbs has said: “I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to starting my journey as soon as possible.

“It is a new step for me and for my career. I am looking to make the most of it, showcase my talent and hopefully I can help the club keep moving forward.”

Gibbs joined Ipswich in 2011 and rose up through their academy.

He made his first-team debut in 2019 in an EFL Trophy clash against Colchester United and went on to play a further three more times for the East Anglian club.

However, Paul Cook’s side faced a real battle to keep him once his deal ran out this summer and he has moved on now to the top flight.

Thoughts?

Ipswich will be disappointed to lose him, especially to a bitter rival.

The fact Manchester United, Leeds and Aston Villa were linked shows how highly-rated he is and it will be interesting to see how he gets on at Norwich.