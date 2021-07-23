Barnsley are close to announcing the signing of striker Obbi Oulare from Standard Liege.

Barnsley have had the deal in place for around a week now, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

The Tykes full expect to get the move over the line soon and he could play in a friendly against his former club Watford next week.

Oulare, who is 25-years-old, has been identified by new boss Markus Schopp as someone to boost his attacking options for his first season in England.

The forward played for Watford from 2015 to 2019 and is now poised for a second crack at English football.

He started his senior career in Club Brugge in Belgium and scored nine goals in 39 games for them as a youngster before the Hornets signed him.

Oulare played only three times during his time in Hertfordshire and was loaned out to Zulte Waregem, Willem II, Royal Antwerp and Standard Liege.

The latter then swooped to sign him on a permanent basis two years ago.

Thoughts?

Barnsley are in need of some new signings and getting this deal done will be a boost to their fans.

Oulare has a point to prove in this country with his time at Watford not working out.

He would give the Tykes more competition and depth up top and something similar to what Daryl Dike offered last term.