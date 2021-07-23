Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has revealed goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic ‘wants to leave’, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough are now in the market for a back-up goalkeeper this summer, with Stojanovic set to depart and youngster Brad James injured.

Last season the Teessiders had Fulham loanee Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer at their disposal. However, both players have since left with the former returning to Craven Cottage before his release and Archer joining Queens Park Rangers.

Boro have signed QPR shot stopper Joe Lumley but they will be looking for a second-choice.

Dejan Stojanovic was used in rotation with Aynsley Pears under previous boss Jonathan Woodgate. However, Warnock wasn’t convinced with the pair.

The Macedonian spent last season out on loan with 2. Bundesliga side St Pauli. The German outfit are keen to bring him back if a fee can be agreed.

However, Warnock revealed he wants to leave but there have been no bids so far.

“He wants to leave the club but we don’t have any offers for him at the moment,” said the Boro boss.

“He’s made it clear he wants to leave. So we’re looking for another goalkeeper as well.

“But hopefully they fit in together and one leaves and one comes.”

Prior to Lumley’s arrival, Middlesbrough were looking at several goalkeeping options. They could reignite their interest in the likes of Lee Burge from Sunderland or Alex Bass of Portsmouth, whilst they have first refusal on Preston North End ‘keeper Connor Ripley.

Youngster Brad James impressed in his loan spell out at Hartlepool United last season. He was expected to play second fiddle to Lumley next season. But Warnock revealed he has picked up a serious injury that could keep him out for half the season.

“Brad James has had to have an operation and he could be out for a few months. Potentially as long as six months,” he said.

“We don’t know yet [the exact time]. He was doing so well this summer in pre-season. I feel really sorry for him.”

Boro will be hoping to get a new goalkeeping through the door before their Championship campaign gets underway. They begin against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday 8th August.