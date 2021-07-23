‘Lots of uncertainty’ – Latest on Sam Johnstone as fresh West Ham reports emerge with Arsenal, Spurs links lingering
West Ham have not made a second bid for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, claims The Athletic’s Steve Madeley.
West Ham are one of a number of teams being linked with West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with Arsenal and Spurs both interested as well.
The Hammers have already seen a lowball offer of £6million knocked back this summer and Football Insider reporter yesterday that David Moyes’ side had returned with an offer of £11million – just £1million short of the Baggies’ reported £12million valuation.
But Madeley of The Athletic has since cleared up those reports, saying that there hasn’t been a second bid from West Ham but not ruling out that possibility:
Told there’s been no second bid from West Ham for Sam Johnstone. That’s not to say there won’t be one but nothing yet. Lots of uncertainty but also options for Albion where goalkeepers are concerned.
Piece from today @TheAthleticUK #WBA https://t.co/KGhjddCN4O
— Steve Madeley (@SteveMadeley78) July 22, 2021