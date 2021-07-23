West Ham have not made a second bid for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, claims The Athletic’s Steve Madeley.

West Ham are one of a number of teams being linked with West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with Arsenal and Spurs both interested as well.

The Hammers have already seen a lowball offer of £6million knocked back this summer and Football Insider reporter yesterday that David Moyes’ side had returned with an offer of £11million – just £1million short of the Baggies’ reported £12million valuation.

But Madeley of The Athletic has since cleared up those reports, saying that there hasn’t been a second bid from West Ham but not ruling out that possibility: