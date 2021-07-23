Blackpool and Cardiff City have missed out on the signing of free agent Jack Hunt to Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday have swooped in to lure the defender back to Hillsborough, as announced by their official club website.

Hunt, who is 30-years-old, was available after being released by Bristol City at the end of last season.

Both Blackpool and Cardiff were interested, as reported by Football Insider.

However, Hunt has snubbed Championship interest to drop into League One to re-join the Owls.

The right-back played for the Yorkshire club from 2015 to 2018 and made 108 appearances, helping them reach the Championship Play-Offs twice.

He will now be looking to help Sheffield Wednesday gain an immediate promotion from League One.

Hunt has said: “I’m delighted to be back. There was interest elsewhere but once I heard of Wednesday’s interest and spoke to the gaffer the decision was easy for me.

“He’s told me how he wants the team to play, what he expects from me, and it suits me perfectly.

Hunt started his career at Huddersfield Town and broke into their first-team as a youngster before spells at Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Rotherham United.

Bristol City signed him from Sheffield Wednesday three years ago but he is now back with the Owls.

It is a surprise to see Hunt drop into League One especially with him having Championship interest.

Missing out on him is a blow for both Blackpool and Cardiff but there will be plenty more options out there.