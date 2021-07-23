Nottingham Forest are ‘lining up a controversial one’ claims Alan Nixon, who says the Reds are interested in Derby County’s Lee Buchanan.

Buchanan, 20, featured 35 times in the Championship for Derby County last season.

The Englishman broke into the Rams’ first-team in the 2019/20 campaign but would really make his mark in the season just gone, having been linked with Arsenal earlier in the summer.

Now though, The Sun reporter Nixon claims that Nottingham Forest are plotting a surprise move to prise Buchanan from their Midlands rivals this summer: