Lincoln City are still keen on signing West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on loan for the new season.

Lincoln City have been linked with the young stopper throughout this transfer window and remain interested, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

The report says the Baggies ‘want to farm the teenager out again for another first-team campaign’.

West Brom are looking to re-sign experienced stopper Andy Lonergan on a free transfer for more back-up which would pave the way for Griffiths to head out.

Read: Lincoln City target eyed by MK Dons

Griffiths, who is 19-years-old, had an impressive past season on loan at Cheltenham Town and played a key role in their promotion to League One.

It appears he is not short of potential suitors right now. Journalist Alan Nixon has previously said Portsmouth are keen, whilst Sheffield Wednesday have also been credited with an interest, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Griffiths has risen up through the youth ranks at West Brom but is yet to play for their senior side and remains down the pecking order of their first-team.

Read: Lincoln City to sign League One man

Thoughts?

Valerien Ismael’s side will want to get the deal done for Lonergan to let Griffiths move away on loan again for more experience.

He fits the bill for Lincoln after they had success with his West Brom colleague Alex Palmer last season.

Sheffield Wednesday and Pompey have also been linked but it remains to be seen as to whether they are still interested.