Dan Crowley is in talks with a number of clubs following his departure from Birmingham City.

The midfielder is attracting plenty of interest from League One, as per a report by Hull Live.

Crowley, who is 23-years-old, was released by Birmingham at the end of last season and is currently weighing up his options as a free agent.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at Hull City and helped them win the League One title.

The ex-England youth international made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers but they are not expected to sign him on a permanent basis in this transfer window.

This paves the way for other clubs to swoop in and interest from the third tier is said to be growing.

Crowley started out at Arsenal but never made a senior appearance for the Gunners, instead spending time away on loan at Barnsley, Oxford United and Go Ahead Eagles.

He then time abroad with Willem II and SC Cambuur before Birmingham brought him back to England in 2019.

The midfielder played 45 times for the Blues before they decided to cut ties at the end of June.

Thoughts?

Crowley needs to put down some roots somewhere and would be a great signing for a League One club.

He has got quality at that level and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.