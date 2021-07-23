Charlton Athletic academy graduate Harry Lennon has signed for Wrexham.

Wrexham have landed the defender on an initial one-year contract, as announced by their official club website.

Lennon, who is 26-years-old, has most recently played for Southend United.

The centre-back has linked up with ex-Charlton boss Phil Parkinson at the Racecourse Ground.

Read: Charlton Athletic stance on player released by West Brom revealed

He has said: “I’m excited, it’s a big club and I’m pleased to be here.

“Phil Parkinson was a massive part of me coming here. He spoke to me and sold the club to me. Obviously I’ve always known about Wrexham, it’s a massive Club and one that shouldn’t be down at this level.

“I have ambitions of my own to get back up into the Football League, and hopefully I can do that with Wrexham.”

Lennon rose up through the youth ranks at Charlton and was on the books there when Parkinson was at the helm from 2008 to 2011.

The 6ft 3inc defender burst into the Addicks’ first-team and went on to make 40 appearances.

He also had loan spells away from the Valley at Cambridge United and Gillingham to get some experience under his belt.

Read: Charlton Athletic-linked striker wanted by Turkish side

Lennon cut ties with Charlton for the first time in his career in 2018 and signed for Southend on a permanent deal.

They were in League One when he joined but have since slipped into the National League.

He will be lining up against the Shrimpers for his new club Wrexham next term.