Celtic are still believed to be keen on signing Championship-linked Cameron Carter-Vickers from Tottenham Hotspur and are in discussions.

SBI Soccer reporter Larry Henry JR says Celtic ‘remain in talks’ with the American international (see tweet below).

An update on Cameron Carter-Vickers, per a source close to the player. Both Celtic and Newcastle remain in talks with Tottenham over a deal and Spurs will received a sell-on clause in addition to a transfer fee. #USMNT — Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) July 21, 2021

Carter-Vickers, who is 23-years-old, is a man in-demand after catching the eye on loan at AFC Bournemouth last season.

Henry also reported earlier this month that Fulham and Cardiff City are keen on the defender.

Carter-Vickers may well be sold by Spurs after spending the past few years out on loan in the second tier.

He has had spells at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City and Luton Town over recent seasons and will now be wanting a new permanent home.

The centre-back seemed to enjoy his time at Bournemouth last term and played a key role in them getting into the Play-Offs.

Celtic are gearing up for their first season under Ange Postecoglou and have identified him as a potential summer addition.

Fulham and Cardiff are both still believed to be in the hunt for new faces but it is yet to be known whether they are still after Carter-Vickers.

Carter-Vickers has been ever-present in the Championship over the past few years and has proven he is a good defender at that level.

Celtic are still interested and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to lure him up to Glasgow.