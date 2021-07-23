Rotherham United have had a bid rejected by St Mirren for defender Conor McCarthy.

Rotherham United have seen their opening £100,000 offer rejected, as per the Scottish Sun (live transfer blog, 22.07.21, 19.12).

The Millers are believed to be preparing another bid for the centre-back.

McCarthy, who is 23-years-old, has been a key player for St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership over recent seasons but they risk losing him in this transfer window.

McCarthy joined the Buddies in January 2020 from Cork City and has since made 59 appearances for the club in all competitions, chipping in with three goals from defence.

The ex-Republic of Ireland youth international started his career with local side Blarney United before Cork snapped him up.

He rose up through the youth ranks of the League of Ireland side before going on to break into their first-team as a youngster.

McCarthy played 92 times for the Rebel Army before St Mirren swooped to sign him.

Rotherham are now keen on bringing him to England as they plot potential signings before the start of the season.

McCarthy fits the bill for Paul Warne’s side as he is a decent age and has the potential to develop in the future.

The Yorkshire side need more bodies in their squad and will need to cough up more money to lure the defender to the New York Stadium this summer.