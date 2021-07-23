Wigan Athletic are keen on signing St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Wigan Athletic have seen a £300,000 bid rejected for the Republic of Ireland international, as per the Scottish Sun (live transfer blog, 22.07.21, 19.12).

The Latics have had a busy transfer window and have not stopped their recruitment drive just yet.

McGrath, who is 24-years-old, has also been linked with Peterborough United and Aberdeen this summer, as per the Daily Record.

He is a man in-demand after scoring 17 goals in 45 appearances for St Mirren in all competitions last season.

He joined the Buddies in January 2020 from Dundalk and has since become one of their most prized assets.

McGrath started his career in Ireland with spells as a youngster at Cherry Orchard and UCD before linking up with St Patrick’s Athletic.

He broke into St Pat’s first-team and played 66 times for them before being lured away by Dundalk.

The midfielder then spent a few years with the Lilywhites, helping them win the League of Ireland Premier Division twice.

McGrath has played in both Ireland and Scotland and is on Wigan’s radar now.

Thoughts?

Wigan will have to fork out a bit more money if they are to lure the Irishman to the DW Stadium this summer.

He is a wanted man and Leam Richardson’s side will have to act fast to get him.