Fulham are said to be eyeing up a loan move for Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is looking to add some fresh faces ahead of the 2021/22 campaign but are still on the hunt for their first signing.

Now, it has been claimed that German midfielder Tom Trybull is on the club’s radar.

The Telegraph has reported that the Cottagers are sizing up a loan swoop for the Norwich City midfielder as Silva eyes new recruits before the end of the transfer window.

Norwich are preparing for life back in the Premier League and Daniel Farke has a decision to make on Trybull’s future after he returned from a loan stint with Blackburn Rovers.

The 28-year-old spent last season with Tony Mowbray’s side, featuring 26 times for the club. In the process, he chipped in with one assist.

The Berlin-born midfielder has been with the Canaries since 2017, joining on a free transfer from ADO Den Haag. Since then, he has gone on to play 80 times for the club, netting five goals and laying on one assist along the way.

Trybull has a good amount of experience at Championship level, notching up 76 appearances in the competition.

With a promotion to the Premier League under his belt, he would be a wise acquisition for Silva as he looks to take Fulham straight back to the top flight.