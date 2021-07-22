Nottingham Forest are said to be “shocked” at Fortuna Sittard’s €7m asking price for star man Zian Flemming.

The Dutch attacking midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Nottingham Forest over the course of the summer window.

Flemming was a star performer for Eredivisie outfit Fortuna Sittard last season. Across all competitions, he managed 15 goals and seven assists in 35 outings, unsurprisingly attracting interest.

Forest aren’t the only side to have been linked with Flemming, however. Barnsley have also been said keen on the 22-year-old.

Now, a fresh report has emerged regarding the City Ground club’s rumoured pursuit of the attacking midfielder.

As reported by Dutch news outlet Voetbal Primeur, Forest have been left “shocked” by Fortuna Sittard’s asking price. The club are said to have slapped a €7m (£5.9m) price tag on Flemming.

The revelation regarding his price tag could lead to Forest dropping out of the chase, so it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out as the end of the window nears.

Thoughts?

Given just how good Flemming was for Fortuna last season, it should come as little surprise to see them place a hefty price tag on him.

In a window where clubs are doing their best to save money up and down the EFL ladder, Forest can’t be blamed for baulking at the valuation.

However, if Flemming could emulate the performances he put on last season, he may well end up being worth every penny for any buying club.