Tranmere Rovers have completed the signing of experienced midfielder Sam Foley, it has been confirmed.

Micky Mellon has continued his summer recruitment drive at Tranmere Rovers as he looks to prepare his squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

The arrival of Sam Foley makes it 12 signings for the Super White Army.

He follows Elliott Nevitt, Nathaniel Knight-Percival, Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Maguire, Paul Glatzel (loan), Callum McManaman, Ryan Watson, Liam Feeney, Chris Merrie, Josh Dacres-Cogley and Tom Davies through the door at Prenton Park.

Foley has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Tranmere that will keep him at the club for the duration of the upcoming campaign.

The move sees him return to England after two years in Scotland. While North of the border, the 34-year-old spent time on the books with St. Mirren and Motherwell.

Foley brings a vast amount of EFL experience to Mellon’s midfield ranks. The former Republic of Ireland youth international has played almost 200 games in League One over the course of his career.

He has spent time on the books with Yeovil Town, Northampton Town, Port Vale and more.

Thoughts?

With Foley coming in, it will be interesting to see if Mellon looks to make any more signings ahead of the new season.

The midfielder’s arrival brings bags of experience to his ranks, also possessing a great engine and ability on the ball. Foley will be determined to have a good impact and help Tranmere in their efforts to return to League One.