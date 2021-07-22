Former Fulham defender Michael Madl has brought an end to his playing career, it has been confirmed.

After a playing career that has spanned over the last 16 years, Michael Madl has retired from football.

The 33-year-old spent the vast majority of his career plying his trade in Austria, but did spend two years in England on the books with Championship outfit Fulham.

Madl initially joined the Cottagers on loan in January 2016, then making the move permanent the following summer. The centre-back would spend a further year and a half with the club before leaving to return to Austria in January 2018.

Over the course of his time with Fulham, Madl notched up 32 appearances across all competitions. In the process, he netted one goal and chipped in with two assists, with his only goal coming in a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

The past few years of Madl’s career have been hampered by injury, leading to his retirement. Persistent knee problems have plagued the Austrian’s recent seasons.

Now, Madl is heading into the next chapter of his career. He has landed a job at the Austria Akademie, where he is assistant manager of the U18s.

Thoughts?

With a new chapter of Madl’s career underway, it will be interesting to see how he fares as a coach.

While he struggled to make a significant impact with Fulham, his vast experience of Austrian football will help him as he looks to teach and guide the next generation of the country’s young talents.