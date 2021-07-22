Stoke City are ‘hopeful’ of agreeing a loan deal for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, reports Telegraph’s John Percy.

Davis, 23, was reported to be a target of a number of Championship sides earlier in the month.

Now though, Telegraph reporter Percy has revealed that Stoke City have held talks with Aston Villa regarding a season-long loan deal for the Englishman, and that the Potters are hopeful of striking a deal:

Stoke want to sign #avfc striker Keinan Davis on loan for the season and have held talks. No decision yet, and a move is likely to be a few weeks away, but Stoke are hopeful of agreeing a deal #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) July 22, 2021

Davis was linked with a Championship loan move last January. The likes of QPR, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End were all linked but Davis would remain at Villa Park.

He made 15 Premier League appearances last time round, grabbing one goal and one assists as his side claimed an impressive 11th-place finish.

But with signings flocking through the doors at Villa and more expected to be on the way, Davis now looks set to get his loan move and for Stoke City it’d be an exciting one.