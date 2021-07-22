Birmingham City have confirmed the departure of Steve Seddon, who has left to join Oxford United.

The Blues confirmed the left-back’s departure on Thursday, bringing an end to his seven-year affiliation with the club.

Seddon made the move to St. Andrew’s as a youngster back in 2014, joining after a stint in Reading’s youth academy.

Now, after a number of loan moves away from Birmingham City with a host of EFL sides, it has been confirmed that the 23-year-old has made a permanent move to Oxford United.

Oxford have agreed an undisclosed fee for Seddon, bringing him in on a three-year deal that will keep him with the club until 2024.

The Reading-born full-back departs Birmingham City having made 12 appearances for the club’s first-team. In the process, he provided three assists but was unable to nail down a role in the senior side.

Now, he will be looking to impress with the Us as he enters the next chapter of his career.

Thoughts?

Karl Robinson is in need of more defensive additions before the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign.

Seddon is a good start to their recruitment plan, with a good amount of EFL experience under his belt. He spent time on loan with the likes of Stevenage, Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon.

He provides a threat going forward from full-back, is defensively sound and will be determined to make an impact with Oxford.